Ranjini Maitra July 12 2019, 10.26 am July 12 2019, 10.26 am

Days after he wrapped up the shooting of the Love Aaj Kal sequel, it is time for Kartik Aaryan to start afresh! The actor, on Thursday night, flew to Lucknow to kickstart Pati Patni Aur Woh, a film by Mudassar Aziz, who has earlier directed films such as Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

Kartik, who plays Chintu Tyagi in the film, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself holding what looks like his copy of the script.

Check out Kartik's post below:

Kartik's co-star and rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday is in Lucknow as well, and is gearing up for the first day. From her caption, it is difficult to make out whether she is the kebab or the Kebab Mein Haddi, but all the best to her!

Here's what Ananya posted:

Kartik introduced us to Chintu Tyagi, back when he shared his first look from the film with us. For Pati Patni Aur Woh, he has ditched his usual boy-next-door look and sports a slightly older look of a common man.

You can check Kartik's first look from the film here:

The film is a remake of the 1978 film with the same title. The original one starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles, and revolved around a married couple (Sanjeev and Vidya) whose equation changes after the husband gets involved to his secretary (Ranjeeta). Another woman in the new film is Bhumi Pednekar, who has begun shooting in Lucknow already.

The film is expected to hit the screens on December 6.