Ranjini Maitra August 01 2019, 8.51 pm August 01 2019, 8.51 pm

Kartik Aaryan's stay in Lucknow is turning out to be quite enjoyable. A few weeks back, the team celebrated Kartik's co-star Bhumi Pednekar's birthday with much warmth. We also hear he has been gorging on the local delicacies quite eagerly. With Kartik, Bhumi and another actor Ananya Panday, it must be quite a squad that has fun off the sets. But when its Kartik, he even knows how to have fun while at work!

Hence, he decided to enjoy a game of football. On his Instagram story, he shared a picture wherein he is busy with the ball while a couple of kids stand near him! He has also found new friends, hasn't he? And knowing that he plays a middle-aged common man called Chintu Tyagi in the film, it doesn't seem like the football sequence is a part of the film.

It is no secret that Kartik is quite effortless when it comes to meeting new people and forming new bonds. Ananya, who was also rumoured to be dating him, also vouches for that.

"He is such a nice person. I admired him as an actor and now I am getting to work with him. He is so selfless. So helpful. He is so much fun and makes everyone so comfortable. I think it will be fun to work with him. The rest of the shoot with him is going to be like a dream," she earlier said, during a conversation with Indian Express.