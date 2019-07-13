Priyanka Kaul July 13 2019, 7.14 pm July 13 2019, 7.14 pm

Kartik Aaryan has been shooting back and forth for movies, thanks to all the projects in his kitty. After recently wrapping up Imtiaz Ali’smovie Aaj Kal, the actor has started working on his next project. He will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey. While Bhumi has already started shooting for the Lucknow schedule, Aaryan also recently flew down to the Nawabo ka Sheher and shared a picture with a cake.

View this post on Instagram Nawabon ka Sheher ❤️ A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jul 13, 2019 at 4:22am PDT

Prior to this, the Punchanama actor had posted a picture of him travelling to Lucknow. Holding a script in hand, the actor looked all set to start on his next project.

Helmed by the director Mudassar Aziz, the movie is a remake of the 1978 film by the same title. The original movie was a comedy-drama that revolved around a married couple played by Sanjeev Kumar and Vidya Sinha. The movie’s plot takes a twist when Kumar’s character gets attracted to his new secretary, portrayed by Ranjeeta Kaur.

Although there has been no announcement of who will be playing which character, the guesses were already out. Recently, Ananya Pandey had thrown a subtle but clear hint that she will be playing the ‘Who’ in the movie as her latest Instagram reads, “kebabs > kebab mein haddi #PatiPatniAurWohMood #FirstDay #WishMeLuck” Talk of Lucknow and the Kebab metaphors start pouring in on their own!

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar started working on her character a few days earlier. According to a report in an entertainment portal, the actress had locked herself in a room for a day and only interacted with the production crew at night when she greeted them. A source was quoted as, “This morning also, she started to prep from 6 am and finished at about noon. Apparently, this is how Bhumi mentally prepares herself before day one of the shoot. She immerses herself into her location, her character and travelling to the shoot location and staying all by herself really gets her going.”