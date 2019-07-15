Darshana Devi July 15 2019, 1.10 pm July 15 2019, 1.10 pm

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll! His Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the last instalment of the PKP franchise, earned him a gigantic fan base across the country and in no time, he attained the tag of ‘the nation’s crush’. He then did Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon that earned very well at the box office. The 28-year-old will now be shedding his boy-next-door look and will be seen sporting formals as a married man who also dons a chevron style moustache in his next. A day after a picture of him got leaked from the sets of his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, makers have officially released a still of Kartik in his new look.

The picture has a moustached Kartik on a chair of what looks like a government office. He sports a simple blue shirt and wears an innocent smile on his face. However, it isn’t clear whether it’s a still from the film or it’s just Aaryan posing in the middle of his shooting schedule. Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see him essaying the role of a married man. While sharing his new look on social media, Kartik wrote about how jumping to different characters, as an actor, is a 'painful yet a fun process'.

Take a look at Kartik's post here:

The team recently kickstarted their Lucknow schedule of the film and Kartik shared a glimpse of the same on social media. On Sunday, a leaked picture showed the rising star precariously standing on a ledge outside a building.

Here’s Kartik’s leaked picture from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh: