Darshana Devi July 16 2019, 4.15 pm July 16 2019, 4.15 pm

Bollywood debutant Ananya Panday showcased her acting skills in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, which garnered mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. The newbie now has the remake of Sanjeev Kumar’s 1978 classic Pati Patni Aur Woh in her kitty that will feature her beside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Of late, Kartik has been doing the best of his capabilities to keep the buzz around the film going. And his recent leaked photo from the sets just turned up as icing on the cake. Ananya, too, isn’t lagging behind in promoting her second film. The actor, who recently joined Kartik on the sets in Lucknow, seemingly began her shooting for the film on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a picture of a clapperboard which has ‘scene no. 42’, ‘shot no.1’ and ‘take no.1’ written on it. Alongside her post, she also attached a GIF of herself which shows her jumping in excitement! This certainly hints a lot at Tuesday being her day 1 on the sets. Earlier, she shared two pictures of herself sitting in a dressing room and captioned it as #firstday. Perhaps, that was the ‘first day’ of her prep for the film.

Ananya Panday shares a glimpse of a clapperboard from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya dropped another hint through her post. Her caption has made it evident that she will essay the ‘the woh’ in the film while Bhumi will play Kartik’s wife. Take a look at Ananya’s post below: