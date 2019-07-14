Priyanka Kaul July 14 2019, 4.58 pm July 14 2019, 4.58 pm

Kartik Aaryan’s next movie Pati Patni Aur Woh has been making its way to the headlines for some reason or the other. The actors have been keeping fans posted about their recent developments-be it insights about their character (as Ananya Pandey’s recent Instagram post suggests) or Kartik posting about reaching Lucknow, the Nawabo Ka Sheher for the movie. And now, it’s the fan clubs which have been doing their bit while they are busy filming.

Check out a leaked picture from the sets here:

View this post on Instagram #kartikaaryan during shooting for #patipatniaurwoh 😂 A post shared by B-TOWN (@bollywood_gyaan_16) on Jul 13, 2019 at 9:23pm PDT

The picture has been taken mid a sequence. From the looks of it, is a comedy scene where the actor is probably trying to hide after landing in some danger.

It was first the actor himself who had shared the first look of his character from this movie in February. The actor did not shy away from making fun of his look by comparing it with another of his picture. His look matches a lot like that of Shah Rukh Khan as Surinder Sahni in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Check out his post here:

Kartik and team are currently in Lucknow, shooting for the film. And this too was made aware to all of us by his posts. On Saturday, the actor posted a picture featuring a cake. The location flag read as Nawabo ka Sheher Lucknow.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram Nawabon ka Sheher ❤️ A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jul 13, 2019 at 4:22am PDT

The second lead of the movie, played by Ananya Pandey, also posted her picture suggesting her role in the movie would be about playing the home wrecker.

Check out the post here and don’t miss out on the spoiler in her interesting caption: