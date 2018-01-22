Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi: Largo Winch director to sue the makers for plagiarism

It seems that Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi is not going to overcome troubled times soon. After being unanimously panned by the critics and fans, Agnyaathavaasi is now facing a serious allegation of stealing the plot from Jerome Salle’s Largo Winch. T-Series, which had the remake rights of the 2008 French movie, had sent a legal notice to the makers of Agnyaathavaasi for copyright violations.

Apparently, the Agnyaathavaasi team have settled for a compromise with T-Series. However, since the movie has been released worldwide, director Jerome said, “(It’s) not enough.”

Jerome recently watched the Telugu film in Paris. “Screening at #LeBrady tonight. Great atmosphere thanks to the audience. I could‘ve loved the movie but unfortunately, the plot was too familiar. #LargoWinch #Agnyaathavaasi (sic),” posted Jerome recently on his Twitter account.

“I’m afraid a settlement with T-series will not be enough. It’s not only about India. The movie #Agnyaathavaasi has been released worldwide yesterday,” he added.

He further added that “Indian cinema has all the necessary talent and creativity for not having to plagiarize. And the silence from #Agnathavaasi team since one week is deafening. So let’s take action now. #LegalNotice (sic).”

Agnyaathavaasi, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has performed poorly at the box office. Reportedly, the stakeholders are facing more than 50 percent loss at the box office after the release.