PeeCee dons a chequered gown with a thigh high slit with Sofia Vergara

PeeCee is no more just a Bollywood girl. Her hard work has got her name and fame in Hollywood as well. With a couple of Hollywood projects in her bag, she has been often spotted with the industry biggies from the west. Recently, Priyanka was seen in at the Stop Cancer event in Beverly Hills. The Quantico girl was accompanied by the famous model and actress Sofia Vergara. The gorgeous two had a blast as they giggled together on camera.

Happy girls r the prettiest.. Congrats @thisisechambers we adore u! @sofiavergara @mubinarattonsey @nazaninboniadi A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 10, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

U are always so much warmth and happiness @sofiavergara lovely to see you again. ❤️😂🌸🥂🎉 #ladiaries A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:37am PST

As usual Priyanka Chopra maintained a bold clear style quotient. PeeCee looked stunning in a chequered gown. However, the peeping bandage over her left knee indicates that the actress had injured herself while shooting.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for David Webb

Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in a romantic comedy apart from Quantico. The movie titled, ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ will also star Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth, and Rebel Wilson. It’s slated for a February 14, 2019, release.