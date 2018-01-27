PeeCee’s Hollywood debut Baywatch nominated ‘worst film of the year’

It's officially the awards season again and it’s time to recognize the movies and actors that mesmerized us with their performance in 2017. Last year, two of Bollywood's most successful actresses, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone made their Hollywood debuts. While Deepika acted opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Priyanka was seen opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch.

Priyanka Chopra had made it big overseas thanks to the success of her TV show Quantico. The actress has also been making all the right noises with her theatrical releases. But that does not easily translate into accolades and awards. Her Hollywood debut Baywatch has found a mention in the 38th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards. PeeCee's film secured a nomination in the worst film of the year category. Priyanka played the antagonist Victoria Leeds in the film.

She's already bagged two more Hollywood projects post Baywatch. And while Baywatch did not do wonders at the box office, Priyanka's performance in the film was appreciated by both the audience and the critics.

None of this is keeping her from getting work. Priyanka is currently shooting for the 3rd installment of Quantico. She has already started promoting her second Hollywood project, A Kid Like Jake. She will also soon start shooting for her third film, ‘Isn't It Romantic’ which stars Hollywood celebrities Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine.

Topping this year's list of ‘worst film of the year’ nominees are Transformers: The Last Knight, Tom Cruise-starrer The Mummy and Fifty Shades Darker. Baywatch is on the list of 9 films.