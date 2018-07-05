Pehli Baar from Dhadak is here and we love it as much as we did Sairat's Yad Lagla - watch video

Dhadak, Shashank Khaitan’s official remake of Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat, has retained not one, but two songs from the original production. A few days back, the Hindi version of Zingaat was dropped, amid high expectations. It was expected to divide people on the internet and it did. While some couldn't stop raving about the song, a huge lot of them thought that they ruined it.

And now we have the Hindi version of Yad Lagla. Titled Pehli Baar, the song features the lead pair of Dhadak - Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. The Hindi lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya, while Ajay and Atul return for singing duties. Pehli Baar, as the title suggests is all about first love. While the tune of Pehli Baar and Yad Lagla is obviously the same, the picturization is a scene to scene copy. In Pehli Baar, we get to see Ishaan and Janhvi's early stage of love, while in Sairat, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru's burst of first love was on display.

Once again, there must be immense pressure on Amitabh considering just like Zingaat, Yad Lagla too has been a favourite. So kudos to him for doing an amazing job with the Hindi lyrics.

Will Pehli Baar be accepted by people or just like Zingaat, this one too will meet with a mixed response? We can't wait to find out. Meanwhile watch Pehli Baar here and tell us how do you like it:

Don't like it? You always have Yad Lagla. Watch it right here:

Produced by Karan Johar (under Dharma Productions) and Zee Studios, Dhadak releases on July 20.