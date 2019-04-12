PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC orders

Divya Ramnani April 12 2019, 3.55 pm April 12 2019, 3.55 pm

Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie has successfully maintained its top position at the video surfing site for the last five years. However, recently, he was dethroned by an Indian music label T-Series but, all thanks to his so-called congratulatory songs titled ‘Congratulations’ and ‘Bitch Lasagna,’ the latter retained its top position once again. We are talking about the songs, wherein PewDiePie did not only slam T-Series, but he also made some really derogatory remarks on India. From accusing Bhushan Kumar of tax fraud and selling pirated music to labelling India as a country full of poverty, PewDiePie did it all.

As a retaliation, T-Series took the legal route in order to teach PewDiePie a lesson. T-Series argued that both the diss songs were full of defamatory remarks against the Indians. However, PewDiePie defended himself saying that all of it was ‘done in good fun,’ and that he won’t make any such video again. Post the appeal, the Delhi HC came to a conclusion that both the songs have ‘repeated comments made which are abusive, vulgar and also racist in nature,’ and they have ordered the removal of those songs.

A report in Bar and Bench stated, "The Delhi High Court has directed YouTube to remove two songs published by Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie from its platform. The interim order was granted by a Single Judge Bench of Justice Jayant Nath in a suit preferred by T-Series owner Super Cassettes Pvt Ltd., seeking to permanently restrain Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, from uploading the songs titled ‘T-Series Diss Track/Bitch Lasagna’ and ‘Congratulations’."

The next hearing of this matter will take place on July 15. Guess, we are in for some really intense drama, guys!

Meanwhile, both T-Series and PewDiePie have gained with more than 93 million subscribers, wherein the latter is leading with a small margin.