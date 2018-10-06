Phantom menace: Vikas Bahl accused of masturbating on female employee

Four talented men. One production house. In its seven years, Phantom productions had become an institution for powerful cinema in the country. At 1:28 AM on Saturday, October 6th, 2018 Anurag Kashyap broke the news to the world on Twitter. "Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end. We did our best and we succeeded and we failed. But I know for sure we will come out of this stronger, wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways. We wish each other the best," he said.

The industry was still coming to terms with the development when a skeleton from the past, one that involved founding member Vikas Bahl, resurfaced in the media. This time an interview with the 2015 alleged sexual assault survivor. According to the Huffington Post India (HPI), the incident happened in Goa on May 5th, 2015 as Phantom prepared for the launch of one of its most ambitious projects, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Bombay Velvet. It was a press junket where the people closely associated with the project were to meet and party with the media. The assault allegedly happened once the members of the media and the star cast retired to their respective rooms. A small group of Phantoms continued to party.

"We were all having fun," the woman told HPI. "I had been drinking vodka and by now, I was really, really drunk."

When the party finally wound down, Bahl offered to drop her to her room, said the woman. Once there, he refused to leave. "He acted as if he couldn't get up. I asked him to get up, leave. In my head, I was thinking furiously, 'what should I do to get him out?'" she said.

"I had no energy to do anything more. He wasn't leaving my room. I gathered some strength and put multiple pillows between the two of us to create some sort of a divider," she said. "Everything was blurry, I was on the verge of passing out but one part of my brain was very aware of this man who wouldn't leave my bed."Phantom Films

Within seconds of her lying on the bed, the woman said, she felt Bahl put his hand inside her dress. The woman says she resisted several times. When she pushed him away one final time, Bahl dropped his pants and began to masturbate.

She was too shaken to face him, she said, so Bahl masturbated onto her back.

"Fuck you, bitch" she recalls Bahl saying. His last words as he left the room.

in.com has reached out to Vikas Bahl for his comment on the latest development in this 2015 case and will update once he decides to come back with a reply.