image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Phir Mulaaqat from Cheat India: A plaintive Emraan Hashmi on a harmonium is a mismatch

Bollywood

Phir Mulaaqat from Cheat India: A plaintive Emraan Hashmi on a harmonium is a mismatch

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 04 2019, 5.38 pm
back
Bollywoodcheat indiaEmraan HashmiEntertainmentPhir MulaaqatZubin Nautiyal
nextBest Actors of 2018: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana amongst the star performers
ALSO READ

Is Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India getting rescheduled because of Thackeray?

Jinxed January: A month that has clearly been a bad one for Bollywood

Daaru Wargi from Cheat India: A flashy song that explores the high life of cheaters