Phir Mulaaqat from Cheat India: A plaintive Emraan Hashmi on a harmonium is a mismatch

A brand new track from Emraan Hashmi's upcoming release Cheat India is out. Titled Phir Mulaaqat, it has Emraan in a plaintive mood, crooning a song in the memory of a loved one who didn't stay back. Quite reminds us of Hamari Adhuri Kahani. All that is fine. What bothers us is how mismatched the visual representation is, with the otherwise soulful track sung by Jubin Nautiyal. It has been written by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by music director duo Kunaal-Rangon.

In the song, Emraan, dressed in traditional attire, is presented as a quintessential classical singer (that's not what he plays, he is the honcho of an entrance examination scam) who sits with a harmonium at what looks like a large family gathering. The song that he sings is, however, a melancholic saga (and not an old-school one) of an individual who regrets being separated from his loved one. The feel of the song and the representation are not in sync at all, and we wonder why. Watch and decide for yourself.

The film was earlier clashing with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at the box office but has been now preponed to 18th January to avert a clash with Thackeray.