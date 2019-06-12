Divya Ramnani June 12 2019, 2.50 pm June 12 2019, 2.50 pm

Alia Bhatt is such a sensation that even her slightest of move makes it to the headlines. She is pretty much ruling the big screens with her back-to-back spectacular performances and giving all her contemporaries a tough time. Recently, we chanced upon a very adorable throwback picture of the actor. The icing on the cake was Hrithik Roshan, who posed alongside a little and shy Alia Bhatt. The childhood picture has been shared by film producer Anu Ranjan on his Instagram account and, within no time, it took the internet by storm.

In the picture, a nearly unrecognisable Alia Bhatt was spotted with her girl gang of Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Masaba Gupta and Shaheen Bhatt. And all of them beamed with happiness as they stood in the same frame as the very handsome Hrithik Roshan. The very bubbly Alia Bhatt, who was sporting a white frock with a matching headband, looked pretty as usual. Not to miss her pose that is sure to make you go aww!

Have a look at the childhood picture of Alia Bhatt with Hrithik Roshan here:

View this post on Instagram These are the most adorable ones ,without realising 💞💞 A post shared by Anu Ranjan (@anuranjan1010) on Jun 11, 2019 at 2:21am PDT

Such a delightful throwback, isn’t it?