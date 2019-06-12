Alia Bhatt is such a sensation that even her slightest of move makes it to the headlines. She is pretty much ruling the big screens with her back-to-back spectacular performances and giving all her contemporaries a tough time. Recently, we chanced upon a very adorable throwback picture of the actor. The icing on the cake was Hrithik Roshan, who posed alongside a little and shy Alia Bhatt. The childhood picture has been shared by film producer Anu Ranjan on his Instagram account and, within no time, it took the internet by storm.
In the picture, a nearly unrecognisable Alia Bhatt was spotted with her girl gang of Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Masaba Gupta and Shaheen Bhatt. And all of them beamed with happiness as they stood in the same frame as the very handsome Hrithik Roshan. The very bubbly Alia Bhatt, who was sporting a white frock with a matching headband, looked pretty as usual. Not to miss her pose that is sure to make you go aww!
Have a look at the childhood picture of Alia Bhatt with Hrithik Roshan here:
These are the most adorable ones ,without realising 💞💞
Such a delightful throwback, isn’t it?
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has her kitty full with some of the most interesting projects. The list of her upcoming films includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah co-starring Salman Khan, Karan Johar’s multi-starrer directorial Takht, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, is gearing up for his next release titled Super 30. The film is based on math wizard Anand Kumar’s journey and is helmed by the controversial Vikas Bahl. Other than that, he also has an action film co-starring Tiger Shroff. Phew!Read More