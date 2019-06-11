Divya Ramnani June 11 2019, 6.21 pm June 11 2019, 6.21 pm

Indonesia’s Bali is a hot favourite vacation destination for a lot of celebrities, especially because of its serene beaches. And the most recent star to jet off to the beautiful location is Bollywood actor Vidya Balan. Taking a break from her hectic work commitments, the Tumhari Sulu actor is sure having a leisure time amid the sand, sun and sea. Well, her Instagram pictures serve as enough evidence and they are also making us go green with envy. *sobs*

In a series of pictures shared on her Instagram account, the stunning Vidya Balan was beaming with happiness, as she posed at a beach. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa star was donning a long and floral maroon with a plunging neckline, the damsel looked radiant as ever as she enjoyed the waves on the beach. Her quirky reflectors and open tresses went well according to the beachy theme. Now, we just want to pack our bags and leave for seaside, thanks to Vidya!

Have a look at Vidya Balan’s vacation pictures from Bali here:

Vidya Balan in Bali

Recently, the actor opened up on the times when she was excessively body-shamed. She said, "When I was a teenager, people would tell me, 'you’ve got such a pretty face, why don’t you lose some weight?’ It’s not a nice thing to say to anyone. Be it a child or a grown-up. So, I’d starve myself, I’d go through crazy exercise regimens and lose weight. Then the hormonal issue would settle for a bit before it reared its head again."

Vidya added that she wants to just shut people down when they ask her to exercise. "When people tell me why you don’t start exercising, I want to say f**k you! How do you know I haven’t been exercising? Do you know how hard I exercise? Do you know what challenges I’ve been facing?"