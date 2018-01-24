Phullu v/s Padman, is CBFC partial?

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat, the other ‘period’ film that has been the talk of the town is Akshay Kumar’s Padman. No, he isn’t shifting the release date of the film, not yet but has been accused by the makers of Phullu, a movie based on the similar theme of menstrual hygiene.

The director of Phullu, Abhishek Saxena has made grave allegations against Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna who is producing Padman. The makers of Padman have been rigorously promoting the film on different platforms as the first film based on periods.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Abhishek Saxena revealed that, "The first film on periods and mensuration hygiene was Phullu. Even before the announcement of Padman my film was already ready I had the Censor Certificate as well, it was registered in 2015 itself. I would also like to share that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Padman a U/A Certificate whereas to my film there wasn't a single portion that was adult but the CBFC told me that this "Menstruation" subject in itself is an "Adult" subject and they gave us an "A" certificate. They are being partial, because of the "A" certificate we faced so many losses. My question is 'Why so much of partiality with us?' Even we wanted to educate the masses, show to the film to school children but then we couldn't because everyone told us that your film has an "A" certificate so you can't show it. But, today Akshay Kumar is going everywhere with the film, he is going in the villages and talking openly about his film, no one said anything to him."

The producer of Phullu, Dr Anmol Kapoor confirmed these allegations and said, "I would like to bring your attention to the false claims made by producers of Padman movie. On various news sites, including BBC news, they are claiming that the Padman movie is the world's first movie on menstrual hygiene. This is wrong and false information that is getting shared worldwide as our movie Phullu was the first movie ever made on this topic and was released in June 2017.

I can understand that our movie was a small budget and Padman is a bigger budget movie, but it should not given right of making false claims at the expense of various artists who worked in the movie 'Phullu'. We support Padman as it also tackles issue of menstrual hygiene and we hope that they can educate masses and help save lives.

But, they shouldn't be allowed to make false claims for cheap publicity and discredit years of hard work done by makers of Hindi movie 'Phullu'. I would really appreciate if media could make their followers aware of false claims made by the producers of Padman movie and help us fight rights of independent producers. We should be treating everyone equally.

We are also disheartened by Indian Film Certification Board actions. They seems to have two different sets of rules, one for rich and powerful people and one for ordinary filmmakers like us. Our movie was given "A" adult only certification vs U/A for movie Padman. I would really appreciate if CBFC could explain why they have two different set of rules for both movies?

Both movies tackle same topic and have similar story line. Is it because someone had put [ressure on CBFC to halt releasing of our movie Phullu in 2017? I do believe that Indians and Bollywood movie fans all over the world deserve an official statement from CBFC and officials should clarify why double standards for Padman vs Phullu movie?"

Padman makers are yet to respond to these allegations.