PIC Alert! Is Tiger Shroff gearing up for the remake of Tarzan?

First published: June 05, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Updated: June 05, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Tiger Shroff has got moves, and he has got moves; there is no in between. The actor has wooed the audiences with his chiseled body and rocking dances. From his first movie Heropanti to his latest Baaghi 2, there has been no going downhill for the star. Usually, his social media posts too have us dropping our jaws in awe with either fitness videos or those of his insane dancing skills. However, the latest picture has us confused.

Take a look at this ‘jungle’ picture of Tiger in which he is literally looking he has donned the skin of Mowgli from The Jungle Book.

Well, well. Is Tiger gearing up for an Indian rendition of the epic by Rudyard Kipling? Well, we wouldn’t really mind him as the Indian Tarzan. Mowgli is way too young for him, what do you think?

The actor is currently busy shooting for Student Of The Year 2, where he is sharing screen space with two newbies; Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The new SOTY 2 is being helmed by Punit Malhotra unlike the last one which was directed by Karan Johar.

