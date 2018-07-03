PIC Alert! Kriti Sanon is a starry surprise in green

Kriti Sanon is one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood, and also one that gives comfort preference over glitz. The star who made her debut with Heropanti in 2014 witnessed a turning point with Bareilly Ki Barfi that came out in 2017. We recently spotted her at the airport and oh boy, she took our breath away with that chic and starry style in green. Take a look.

Choosing olive-green for her travel, the actress paired her high-waisted joggers with a cropped top, topping it with a cropped jacket. Oh, and not to miss out on the white pair of sneakers and the cool glares which just completed her look!

Talking about her work, Kriti will be reportedly doing a dance number beside Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur in Abhishek Verman's Kalank. She is also said to feature in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming rom-com, opposite Kartik Aaryan. Revealing more about her character, Dinesh recently told Mumbai Mirror, “Kartik plays the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura. We had toyed with the title Mathura Live before settling for a game of hide-and-seek."

We can't wait to see this Barfi back on the big screen.