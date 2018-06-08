PIC Alert! Mira Rajput’s picture with a holiday-ready Misha is all things cute

Ever since Shahid Kapoor broke the news of wife Mira expecting her second baby, there’s a visible glow on her face and we’re liking it very much. We mean, she seems even more at peace now than she looked during her first pregnancy.

Like recently, she had gone for a road trip with hubby dearest and now, she is all set for another holiday, as is evident from her latest picture. She shared a really cute selfie with daughter Misha and we turned a puddle of ‘aww’, looking at Misha’s smile.

It instantly reminded us of the picture of hers with the balloons posted by her mom and dad, announcing that she is soon going to be an elder sister. Seems like Misha too is equally excited for the holiday.

Earlier, in a media interaction, Shahid had spoken about this phase and had revealed that he is all set and excited to be a dad, the second time around. He also shared that it was Mira’s idea to announce the news in that manner (referring to the adorable Instagram post). Reports suggest that he will be on a paternity break for a month post the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Speaking of the movie, it also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam and is looking for an August release this year.