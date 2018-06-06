Pic Alert! Suhana Khan and mom Gauri’s photo from their London vacay is taking the internet by storm

Shah Rukh Khan’s children are a favourite of the paparazzi and why wouldn’t they be?! They’re sassy and smart and possess the swag already. While the eldest son Aryan is studying in London, daughter Suhana and little AbRam are hogging all the attention.

Last month, Suhana celebrated her 18th birthday with mommy dearest in London. Now, a picture from their London diaries has gone viral. It’s a candid picture in which Suhana is seen posing for the cameras while mom Gauri looks lovingly at her daughter. She was wearing a black ensemble whereas Gauri Khan was wearing a basic shirt and pants.

Have a look at the pictures here:

That expression is adorable, no? The teenager does intend to be a part of the film industry and we’ve seen some snippets of her acting talent in a stage play that had gone viral some years back. In fact, daddy SRK is completely supportive of his daughter’s decision to be a part of films, but he only wants her to complete her education first which makes sense.