Pick your pic! A chubby Alia Bhatt or a dance-drunk Karisma Kapoor and Varun Dhawan?

Throwbacks are amazing. And combined with the cinematic awesomeness, memories become all the more special. Once in a while, our stars share some blasts from the past, and we are totally bombed by those. Today is one such day. And we have not one but two of these pictures that we are tripping over! Let's start with the first one. Alia Bhatt shared a picture of hers with Paresh Rawal, from the sets of Tamanna.

Pretty cute. Alia keeps on sharing snippets from her childhood and we are quite fond of those.

Next up is a real bomb. Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share a picture of her and Varun Dhawan, dancing like there is no tomorrow. The photograph is from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding, and it's a total Punjabi, or rather Funajaabi moment. Take a look at the picture and you'd get the gist of what we are saying.

These random pop-ups surely spice up the day, don't they?