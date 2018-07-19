home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Pick your pic! A chubby Alia Bhatt or a dance-drunk Karisma Kapoor and Varun Dhawan?

Pick your pic! A chubby Alia Bhatt or a dance-drunk Karisma Kapoor and Varun Dhawan?

First published: July 19, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Updated: July 19, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Throwbacks are amazing. And combined with the cinematic awesomeness, memories become all the more special. Once in a while, our stars share some blasts from the past, and we are totally bombed by those. Today is one such day. And we have not one but two of these pictures that we are tripping over! Let's start with the first one. Alia Bhatt shared a picture of hers with Paresh Rawal, from the sets of Tamanna.

Clearly throwing back this Thursday! Thanks pooj for the trip down memory lane @poojab1972 😬😬😘

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Pretty cute. Alia keeps on sharing snippets from her childhood and we are quite fond of those.

Next up is a real bomb. Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share a picture of her and Varun Dhawan, dancing like there is no tomorrow. The photograph is from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding, and it's a total Punjabi, or rather Funajaabi moment. Take a look at the picture and you'd get the gist of what we are saying.

A fun moment from sonam’s #mehendi #candidcapture 📸 #dancemode 💃🏻🕺🏻 with my fav @varundvn #energyunlimited thanks @vogueindia @sonamkapoor @anandahuja 😘 #throwbackthursday

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

These random pop-ups surely spice up the day, don't they?

SHOW MORE
tags: #Alia Bhatt #Bollywood #Entertainment #Karisma Kapoor #Paresh Rawal #picture #Sonam Kapoor #Sonam Ki Shaadi #Trending #Varun Dhawan #Wedding

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All