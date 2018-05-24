home/ entertainment/ bollywood
PICS: A casually dressed Katrina Kaif hangs out with Salman Khan sisters Arpita and Alvira

First published: May 24, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Updated: May 24, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

If there is one actress from Bollywood who does not get often clicked by the paps, it is none other than the ‘Zero’ diva Katrina Kaif. The lady is really choosy about the events she attends and places she visits. Wednesday night looked like an all-out friends night for her.

For the uninitiated, our paparazzi caught Katrina Kaif on camera having a gala dinner time on a Wednesday night with Salman Khan’s two sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri.

Yeah, we do know that Katrina is very much close to Sallu’s fam, we wonder what the reason behind the casual dinner turnout was, or was it a discussion meeting for ‘Bharat’? As the producer of the flick Atul Agnihotri was also part of the dinner night.

On the style front, wearing a casual black AC-DC t-shirt by Misguided, the lady further paired it with a white skirt and beige sandals. Katrina’s outfit was extremely comfortable, basic and in sync with the occasion. The actress previously met ace designer Manish Malhotra at his residence and later was seen hanging out with Salman’s sistas.

There are reports of Katrina being part of Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’. This dinner meeting just adds to the speculation that the rumoured report about her reuniting with the actor. You never know!

See you soon on the big screen, Katrina Kaif!

