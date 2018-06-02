PICS: A paparazzi curious Taimur Ali Khan spotted arriving at maasi Karisma Kapoor's house

If there is one child from Bollywood who needs no introduction, then it has to be the royal kid, Taimur Ali Khan. Shutterbugs love to click him and the child too loves the attention. He is not just a famous starkid, the toddler has now become nothing short of a national phenomenon. For his fans, here are few fresh pictures of the adorable toddler.

Spotted at maasi Karisma Kapoor's house, Taimur was all dressed up and as usual, was accompanied by his nanny. Dressed in a pink full-sleeved shirt along with a cream coloured half pants tighten up with a belt, he looked a teddy bear. Plus the cute little black shoes, made the chap look fresh and neat.

But apart from the fact that Taimur was well-dressed (as usual), the other thing which we noticed was how curious the tot was. Paparazzi, of course, did not fail to get some really cute clicks of the starkid, and in turn, Taimur too seemed to be quite excited to pose for the cameras.

Well, for now, we think that Taimur loves camera just as mom Kareena does and only time will tell that whether the Chota Nawab will be an actor or not.

For more latest updates, stay glued to in.com!