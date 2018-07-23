PICS: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya paint a perfect family portrait at the airport

For the past few days, the Bachchan family had been holidaying in Paris. Aishwarya Rai and her little angel Aaradhya had gone there to attend an event organised by a brand the diva endorses. They were later joined by Abhishek Bachchan, who had gone to Russia to catch the football finale of World Cup 2018. Well, after their good holiday, the happy family is back in town.

Our shutterbugs spotted the three at the airport and of course, they managed to paint a very beautiful family portrait.

The highlight definitely was little Aaradhya who over the time has learnt to smile and pose for the cameras. Even though she had a beautiful mom and handsome father walking beside here, all eyes were on little Aaradhya.

She later turned into a grumpy kiddo though!

Aishwarya is now expected to start with the promotions of upcoming film Fanney Khan. She shares screen space with Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pihu Sand in this movie where she essays the role of a rockstar.

Fanney Khan is slated to release on August 3.