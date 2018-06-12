Pics Alert! Saifeena’s lunch date sans Taimur in London is all things romantic

Let us take a moment today and laud, Saif and Kaereena for not getting clicked alongside their prince charming Taimur Ali Khan. As the couple finally spent some quality time time together. For the unaware, the Kapoor couple are enjoying a quiet family vacation with their son Taimur in London. The B-Town family was earlier spotted strolling on the streets of London and having a fun time. Now, fresh pictures of Kareena and Saif enjoying lunch in London have surfaced on the internet. But needless to say, even after six years of togetherness, Saif and Kareena never fail to steal our hearts.

Have a look at their snaps:

In the pictures, we see the couple having their sweet time binging on food at an open restaurant in UK. And not to miss, Bebo is seen donning a hat; with an aim to stay away from the scorching heat.

Kareena Kapoor Khan flew to London last week where she partied with Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Sonam soon joined her husband Anand Ahuja for the rest of the vacay while Kareena switched to spending time with Saif and Taimur. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor continued shooting for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England.

Otherwise, Kareena Kapoor Khan is presently riding high on the success of her comeback film, Veere Di Wedding. The film has earned Rs 69.68 crore in its 10-days.