PICS: Alia Bhatt organises a special screening of Raazi for the deaf and mute

Actress Alia Bhatt has all the reasons to celebrate as her projects have been raking in the moolah at the box office. Her latest outing Raazi not only amassed critical acclaim but also entered the Rs 100 crore club.

This gives the petite beauty enough reason to smile and spread happiness around and so, she decided to hold a special screening of her movie for the deaf and mute. The screening had subtitles to it for the audience to understand.

Alia was accompanied her co-star Vicky Kaushal and her filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt. The trio had a good time with the members of NGO.

Alia was wearing a white ethnic piece which she rounded off with statement earrings and very less makeup. Vicky, on the other hand, was wearing an olive grey shirt and blue jeans. Alia’s daddy Mahesh Bhatt was wearing a black shirt and blue denims.

Speaking of the movie, Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. It’s the story of a Kashmiri girl named Sehmat who is trained to become a spy and married off in a Pakistani family with a high rank official so that she can extract important information about an imminent war. It’s a real life story and the lead actors earned praises for their performances.