PICS: An otherwise calm Varun Dhawan seems to be irritated post Sui Dhaaga shoot and we wonder why

Actor Varun Dhawan is quite chilled out in real life. He rarely loses his cool. So, we were a bit surprised to see him a bit irritated last night (June 27) as the shutterbugs went clicking. The actor was snapped post the shoot of Sui Dhaaga and his co-star Anushka Sharma too was there.

The duo was photographed exiting a popular studio where they had just completed the shoot of their movie Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. Varun was seen seated in his car and he seemed to be in a not so good mood. He was wearing a light blue ganji that he paired with a velvet dark green jacket. We wonder what could be the reason for Varun losing his cool.

Anushka, on the other hand, was all smiles for pictures and was seen in a rustic pink velvet pantsuit. However, we didn’t quite like her velvet look. After the shoot, she headed straight to the birthday party of filmmaker Aanand L Rai and was snapped partying with her Zero co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and R Madhavan and is releasing in December this year.

Coming back to Sui Dhaaga, it will be releasing on October 28 this year. This is the first time that Anushka and Varun will be seen together on the big screen. The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films.