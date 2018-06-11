HQ PICS: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hina Khan attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash

Baba Siddique organised an Iftaar party for his close friends in the holy month of Ramzan like he does every year. Ever since Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hugged each other at his party a few years back when they were not on good terms, Siddique's Iftaar bash has become a significant event. However, if you were expecting to see Salman and SRK together under one roof this year too, then sorry to disappoint you as the latter gave the party a miss this year as he is in the US shooting for Aaand L Rai's Zero. However, Salman did attend the bash on Sunday (June 10) night, and so did some other Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anil Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Saqib Saleem, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol among others.

While Salman looked stylish in black, Katrina looked beautiful in her desi ensemble. Salman's family members - father Salim Khan, brother Arbaaz Khan and sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri too were there at the party. Salman's alleged girlfriend, Iulia Vantur also attended the do wearing a beautiful cream and maroon embroidered traditional outfit. Mouni Roy, Hina Khan too attended the bash looking ravishing in a white ensemble. Check out all the pics from Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash right here:

We definitely missed SRK at the Iftaar bash this year. And surely you did too. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from B-town and tellyland.