PICS: Before Band Baaja Baraat, this is how Priyanka Chopra is giving Nick Jonas a tour of her world

They say age is just a number, and Priyanka Chopra, 35 and Nick Jonas, 25, who are now being called Nickyanka by their fans, totally believe in that adage. Priyanka and Nick’s whirlwind romance has been the fodder for gossip mills for a while now. It was quite surprising when Priyanka got Nick to Mumbai and even took him on a vacay in Goa. Priyanka is clearly making sure that Nick knows her social circuit, before the two finally make it official.

Let us prove our point with few pictures:

First, Priyanka made a point that Nick gets to know her mother well and so it was a dinner time with Madhu Chopra in Bandra, Mumbai.

Then the couple along with mommy (Madhu Chopra), her brother and cousin (Parineeti Chopra) holidayed in Goa.

And recently, we saw the lovebirds at Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani’s Mehendi function.

After looking at the above pictures, even you will agree that our desi girl is making sure that Nick understands her family and also gets to know with whom she hangs around when she is in Mumbai. From her family (strength) to her friends (social circuit), Nick needs to know everyone.

For the uninitiated, PC has also gone through the same, when the Quantico babe was in the West. From the yacht meeting to attending Nick’s cousin’s wedding, Priyanka has already met her BF’s closed ones.