PICS: Bhumi Pednekar turns 29, celebrates with Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and others

Dum Laga Ke Haisha lady Bhumi Pednekar stepped into the new year in style. She celebrated her pals from the industry and the party looked LIT. Bhumi organised a lavish bash for her friends that include Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Shanoo Sharma, Vaani Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar to name a few.

Wearing a scintillating body-con black dress, Bhumi looked flawless. The birthday glow was evident on her face as she posed with her mother for pictures.

One look at the pictures and it's evident that the girl knows how to throw a party. This was one well attended, glamorous and entertaining birthday.

Bhumi also cut a birthday cake with the media and shared it with the photographers present at the venue. So sweet!

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She then moved on to shoot Sonchiraiya co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput in which she will be apparently essaying a role of a dacoit.

We wish you tons of success on your special day, Bhumi. Keep rocking.