PICS: Birthday girl Kriti Sanon steals the limelight at Dinesh Vijan’s birthday bash

The gorgeous actress Kriti Sanon, who can light up your dull day with her pretty smile, celebrates her 28th birthday today (July 27). Well, her Raabta director Dinesh Vijan celebrated his birthday on Thursday (July 26), and the filmmaker had organised a bash to celebrate his special day with his B-Town friends. The bash was attended by Kriti, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra and many other Bollywood celebs.

After 12 am it was Kriti’s birthday and Manish Malhotra on his Instagram account wished the actress with a picture from the bash. He has also posted some other photos from the party.

Even other celebs have posted pictures on their Insta stories and have wished Kriti Sanon.

Well, looks like it was a joint birthday bash of Kriti and Dinesh. We must say that everyone had a gala time at the party and the pictures as the proof.

Talking about Kriti’s upcoming movies, she will next be seen in Arjun Patiala which is slated to release in September this year. The movie, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan, also stars Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Housefull 4 and Panipat. The actress also has a special number in Karan Johar’s production venture Kalank.