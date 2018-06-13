PICS: 'Dancing uncle' Sanjeev Srivastav spreads his magic on Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum

Sanjeev Srivastav, a professor from Madhya Pradesh became an overnight internet sensation after a video of him shaking a leg to Govinda's chartbuster song, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from the 1987 movie Khudgarz went viral. The video was not only shared by the general public but by celebrities like Arjun Kapoor and Raveena Tandon too, as they lauded him for his energy and impeccable style. It is this new found popularity that got Sanjeev on Salman Khan's show Dus Ka Dum. The 'dancing uncle' as he is known now shared his life story and also talked about the popularity that he has earned now. He also made Salman do his signature dance step. Sanjeev also revealed that his viral video helped bring a smile on his mother’s face who couldn't get over the untimely death of his younger brother.

While we wait for this episode to air on Television, check out the pictures from the shoot right here:

On the show, Sanjeev said that he was not looking to make money and he was happy that people enjoyed it and had a smile on their faces while watching it. “I am grateful that people liked my video. It is because of the response I received for the video; my mother came down and saw the video. This made her smile. I was dying to see her cheerful face. I am happy that her smile is back and this will eventually help her to get over my younger brother’s untimely demise,” he said.

Here is the original viral video if you have been living under a rock till now:

I can see pure happiness on Mr #sanjeevshrivastva s face while he dances... this pure joy is what we actors & performers crave when we let loose in front of the camera, the ability to make others wanna dance just by looking at u is an acquired skill... keep the moves flowing sir. pic.twitter.com/0L3rBGOC2J — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 1, 2018

