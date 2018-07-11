PICS: Deepika Padukone can't stop smiling after Ranveer Singh drops her off at the airport

After completing the Hyderabad schedule of Simmba, Ranveer Singh recently returned to the bay. We thought he would now spend some quality time with his girlfriend Deepika Padukone. But sorry folks, Dippy is already off to some secret location to keep up with her work commitments.

Our shutterbugs spotted her at the Mumbai airport last evening wherein she splashed a very broad smile for the cameras. We wondered what was making her so happy. It turns out that Ranveer had come to drop his ladylove at the airport. Unfortunately, we could not get his pictures.

Nevertheless, Deepika's pictures are more than enough to make our day. The lady was all smiles for the cameras and the glow on her face was unmissable. We would like to believe that it's the Ranveer Singh effect that's making this leggy lass blush so much.

Pretty you, Dippy!

Workwise, Deepika has a biopic on lady don, Sapna Didi, in her kitty. But owing to the bad health of her co-star Irrfan Khan, the film has been put on hold. Apart from this, Deepika hasn't confirmed any other film yet. Maybe she is taking a break to enjoy her alleged wedding with Ranveer which will hopefully take place in the month of November, this year.