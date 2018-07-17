PICS: Deepika Padukone's latest airport look is a study in comfort styling

The leggy lass of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has always defied fashion and has opted for comfort over style. Be it attending a huge event or just for a casual dining session, Deepika’s style speaks volumes about what’s on her mind when it comes to choosing clothes. The actress on a Monday night was papped at the airport looking perfectly styled from head to toe.

White has been Deepika's go-to airport colour, and this time too she did not ditch it and opted for a white tank top underneath a denim shirt along with a comfy navy blue jogger pants. Adding to the style quotient were her reflectors and white sneakers.

“Yes, there are girls who subscribe to fashion magazines and like to follow trends and like to keep with it. But I don’t belong to that group. I belong to a group of girls who choose to be comfortable over everything else,” Deepika had said in an earlier interview.

Apart from the fashion part, what was unmissable was DP's million dollar grin that didn't faze even for once.

Slay it like a boss as always, Deepika!