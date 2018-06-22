PICS: Dhadak couple Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter papped on a movie date

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor have kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming film Dhadak. The film will mark Janhvi's big Bollywood debut, while it will be Ishaan's second film after Beyond The Cloud. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and it is a remake of Marathi blockbuster, Sairat.

On Thursday night, Ishaan and Janhvi were snapped outside a theatre in Mumbai. Janhvi looked pretty in a green traditional attire. Ishaan Khatter looked smart in as he was dressed in all black.

Check out the photos:

We like how Ishaan was protective about Janhvi Kapoor.

On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter had gone to Jaipur to launch the Dhadak title track. The song is composed by Ajay-Atul (who also composed songs for Sairat) and the title track is crooned by Ajay. Dhadak title track is intense and romantic and aptly describes the feeling of true love. Janhvi and Ishaan's chemistry in the song is adorable.

Their film is slated to release on 20th July 2018.