Pics don’t lie! Deepika Padukone goes marriage shopping with her momma?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love saga is hidden to none. The lovebirds have been in a committed relationship for over four years. The duo met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela and have been together since then. These days’ rumours are rife that Deepika and Ranveer are all set to marry by the end of this year. The speculations further leaked that the couple will get married in a private ceremony abroad.

The leggy lass has not yet announced her next project and is making the most of her time by planning the wedding, it seems. A couple of months ago, Deepika was papped with her mother and sister, shopping at a designer store in Bangalore. And now, Deepika and her mother Ujala Padukone were spotted by our shutterbugs exiting a store in the city.

Have a look at the pictures:

Dressed in a nude pink dress, Deepika looked fresh as ever. Lastly, if the mother-daughter duo are really shopping for Deepika's marriage, soon the cat will be out of the bag. There were also reports that the couple will head of to an exotic location abroad for a destination wedding.

Well, let's wait and watch!