PICS: Even as a munchkin, Janhvi Kapoor was a stunner!

The big day is just around the corner. Janhvi Kapoor's big Bollywood debut Dhadak is set to roll out in the theatres in a few days. Prior to that, makers are keeping a handful of special screenings for the cast, their family members and special guests. Janhvi's uncle Anil Kapoor and sister Sonam Kapoor already watched it and couldn't praise her enough! This time, her another aunt Maheep Kaur has decided to shower some praise, virtually!

We couldn't help but allow our eyes to be glued to a little Janhvi. Look how adorable she was!

Janhvi is kickstarting her career with a heart full of hope. Given that her late mother Sridevi was a legendary beauty and an iconic performer in their truest meanings, she knows she will have to work really hard to make her own mark.

"I want to earn same amount of love and appreciation from audience for myself but I know that would not be easy as I need to work hard for that. I want to make audience happy through my work because they have given so much love to our family. Wherever we are today is all because of love from the audience. I want to entertain them in return," the starlet recently told IANS.

Our good wishes for that!