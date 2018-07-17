PICS: Fatima Sana Shaikh dares to wear white in this muddy Mumbai Monsoon!

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is more popularly known as the ‘Dangal girl, stole the limelight with her power-packed performance in the film. From playing the cute little daughter of Kamal Haasan and Tabu in Chachi 420 to being the boss girl in Dangal, we have seen her rise tremendously in her career. The actress, who was away from the news for a while now, was recently spotted in Bandra and we bet, you won't be able to take your eyes off her!

The daring Geeta Phogat proved to be equally daring in real life as well! Of course, in the muddy Mumbai Monsoons, you need to be quite daring when you step out in spotless whites. With minimal make-up, hair tied up in a bun and a bindi to complete her looks, she redefined the term 'simple is sexy'.

The actress is currently busy with her next film Thugs Of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is based on a novel by Philip Meadows Taylor, published in 1839, called Confessions of a Thug. TOH has been shot across various locations which include Mumbai, Morocco and Thailand. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Shashank Arora among others, the film is expected to hit the screens in November 2018.