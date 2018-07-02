Pics from Kedarnath wrap up party prove that Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput make one good pair

Well, the girl in yellow boots is quite famous, but here we are raving about a girl in a yellow top. Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, was a sight to sore eyes as she sported a bright yellow crop top at the wrap-up party of her debut film Kedarnath. Her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput too was there at the party and one glance at their picture together, you'll be smitten. What a beautiful pair they make up for!

They already seem to be comfortable in each other's company and we just hope that this chemistry and bonding translates on the big screen.

The director of the film Kedarnath, Abhishek Chaubey too was there at the party.

The film has gone through a lot with a lot of controversies revolving around it. First the tiff between the producer and the director of the film and then, reports of Abhishek Chaubey dragging Sara to the court for starting work on Simmba before completing his film. But looks like all is well and the makers finally managed to put an end to the shooting of this project.

P.S. Simmba is Sara's second Bollywood film, co-starring Ranveer Singh.