PICS: Head high and slaying in an all-white ensemble, Priyanka Chopra is back to the bay

Priyanka Chopra is in a happy space. The actress recently clocked 25 million followers on Instagram. And she and her beau Nick Jonas have been inseparable. However, for a while, their relationship will be a long distance one and we are happy. No, we are not some sadistic people here. We are just happy because Priyanka is back in Mumbai. Yep! Looking all GORGEOUS, Priyanka was clicked at the Mumbai airport.

Wearing an all-white ensemble and giving the fashion critics a time to ogle over, PeeCee we really want to know from where do you get that panache? Light-weighted white shirt (with sleeves rolled over) along with a pair of white ripped denim, Priyanka added a hint of contrast to her look, thanks to those shades and nude peep-toes. Subtle makeup finished her look.

But one thing to notice in these pictures is that every time Priyanka has been spotted with Nick, she has tried to avoid the paparazzi and how. Here in India at least. But this time, as our desi girl is all solo, the lady is literally giving paps a chance to click her.

Lastly, for the unaware, PeeCee has returned to start prepping for Bharat. The movie, which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar also stars Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover and is inspired by the Korean film, Ode to My Father (2014).