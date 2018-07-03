PICS: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor reach India's Best Dramebaaz sets to promote Dhadak

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are on their toes promoting their upcoming film Dhadak. It is their first Bollywood film and obviously, excitement is at its peak. They are leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz around their film, even if it means travelling to different cities. Now its time for them to make an appearance on the small screen.

Ishaan and Janhvi made it to the sets of India's Best Dramebaaz to promote Dhadak and we have their pictures for you to see.

Even though it is pouring like crazy, these two are all charged up for the promotions. Ishaan was his casual best while Janhvi looked pretty in a crop top and ghagra. We hope they enthrall the audience with their sizzling chemistry on the show.

Talk about Dhadak, it is the official Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairaat. The trailer and the songs are already a hit among the masses and we now wait for the film which is slated to release on July 20. Janhvi and Ishaan's chemistry is the highlight of Dhadak and let's see whether they are able to captivate our attention or not.

It is being produced by Karan Johar and is helmed by Shashank Khaitan.