Pics: Janhvi Kapoor, Iulia Vantur and many more attend the special screening of Veere Di Wedding

The special screening of apparently not-a-chick-flick, 'Veere Di Wedding', was held last evening and who's who from the industry attended the event. While Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were all smiles and made a special appearance at the screening, the entire Kapoor clan made it a point to support the diva by marking their full attendance. The newlyweds, Sonam and Anand made for an adorable sight at the screening in their eccentric avatars.

Among the Kapoors, we snapped Janhvi Kapoor in a white tea and jeans whereas Khushi Kapoor came to cheer cousin Sonam in a LBD. Boney Kapoor too joined the family for the film's screening. Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor were also clicked at the screening.

Apart from the Kapoors, B-town actors like Richa Chadha, Daisy Shah, Iulia Vantur, Imtiaz Ali and many more came to watch ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Not to miss, Sonam's co-stars Swara Bhasker, Sumeet Vyas, Shikha Talsania and producer Rhea Kapoor too made it a point to attend the screening.

'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. The movie has drawn a lot of buzz as it is Kareena’s first film since she became a mother, and Sonam’s first movie to release after her wedding.

It is slated to release on June 1.