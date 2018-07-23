PICS: Janhvi Kapoor says bye-bye to her desi avatar post the release of Dhadak

If you have been following Janhvi Kapoor's closet very closely, you would know that her current favourite picks to sport on airport runway were Lucknowi kurtas and pajamas. Whenever she made a splash at the airport, the young lady epitomised the word desi in her carefully picked beautiful suits. One can say that it was her fashion move to be in-sync with her character in Dhadak.

But well, now that the film has made it to the theatres and has become a hit, it's time for Janhvi to bid goodbye to her desi avatar. Last evening our shutterbugs spotted the young lady making an appearance at the airport, but in a very different avatar. Ditching her usual desi ensemble, Janhvi was seen wearing a black legging, white top, and an overcoat army jacket. She had paired her ensemble with black boots.

Her dress-up was quite different from what we have seen over the past couple of weeks and was surely refreshing. Apparently, Janhvi is headed to Singapore for a mini vacation after the release of Dhadak.

Her debut venture co-starring Ishaan Khatter has received praises from all corners and is doing phenomenally well at the box office.