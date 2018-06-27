PICS: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others attend Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

It was Arjun Kapoor's birthday yesterday (June 26) and he did not put together a fancy, glamorous birthday bash. Rather he chose to keep it low key as he invited his close friends at his residence for an intimate dinner. Stars like Varun Dhawan, Sikander Kher, Badshah were clicked while entering Arjun's residence.

Varun Dhawan came in with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal while rest came in solo. But of course, the highlight was Janhvi Kapoor who was beaming with happiness, thanks to the positive reviews that she got for the Dhadak trailer.

Here are all the pictures.

With so many friends around, we sure Arjun had a good time. He even stepped out of his building and cut the cake with the media.

Arjun has been flying in and out of the city fulfilling his work commitments. He had gone to London to shoot for Namstey England and later, he flew to Bangkok to be a part of IIFA 2018. Now he is back in the city and is spending time with his friends and family.

Apart from Namastey England, Arjun has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra and Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in his kitty.