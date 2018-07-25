PICS: Kangana Ranaut embraces divinity as she visits Adishakti ashram

Kangana Ranaut has been lying a little low of late, courtesy her upcoming films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Mental Hai Kya. She has been busy shooting for these two and hence, she is away from all the controversies. But amidst her busy schedule, Kangana took some time to visit Adishakti Ashram in Coimbatore.

The official account of her team has put up pictures on Instagram wherein we see the actress soaking in the divine aura of the ashram. She prayed and performed puja over Dhyanlinga and also posed for a picture with Lord Shiva's statue.

Well, her last films Rangoon and Simran had tanked at the box office and it looks like Kangana does not want her upcoming films to meet the same fate. She seems to be doing everything possible to make her upcoming films a hit. Even seeking the blessings of almighty.