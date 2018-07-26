PICS: Kangana Ranaut looks ravishing in a Victorian-inspired lehenga at India Couture Week 2018

Bollywood’s fashionista Kangana Ranaut walked the ramp at India Couture Week 2018 at Taj Palace, New Delhi on Wednesday. The Queen star became the showstopper for designer Anju Modi whose collection had the theme of The Maiden’s Prayer. Donning a head-turning Victoria-inspired gown, the actress carried her royal outfit with complete grace! Check out the pics below.

The actress impressed us with the Victoria-inspired beige lehenga topped with a quarter-sleeved floral embroidered crimson velvet floor-length jacket.

Absolutely marvelous!

Her hair styled in a half-do, inspired by the 19th century hairstyle, was completely in-sync with the theme. Very little makeup and less on jewellery, Kangana was a sight to behold.

Meanwhile, when the actress was quizzed on her how does she feel being the showstopper for Anju Modi, she said that she was ‘in full character’.

"This is a Victorian cape, and I have taken the look very seriously. I am in full character, and I feel I can break into a dialogue,” she told News18.

Kangana will be next seen in one of the most awaited films of the year, Mental hai Kya. The film will also feature Newton star Rajkummar Rao and has garnered attention immensely ever since the quirky posters of the film were unveiled.