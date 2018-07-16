PICS: Kartik Aaryan spends quality time with alleged GF Dimple Sharma

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his last release, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has always remained tight-lipped about his personal life. But recently, the actor was reported to have found his love in the Indo-Canadian model, Dimple Sharma. They are often spotted together and once again, the rumoured couple got papped in Bandra, post their Sunday dinner date.

Check their pictures below:

Wearing a plain-blue palazzo with a white tang cropped-top, Dimple looked simply gorgeous! Kartik, on the other hand, slayed in his black tee paired with blue ripped-jeans and white sneakers.

Needless to say, the two looked totally adorable!

Dimple and Kartik reportedly met in 2014 they worked on a commercial together.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star recently walked the ramp with Veere Di Wedding star Kareena Kapoor Khan for ace designer Manish Malhotra in Singapore. There are also reports about the actor teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for an upcoming rom-com , which will also feature Bareilly Ki Barfi star Kriti Sanon. The film will reportedly have Kartik essaying the role a TV reporter.

Looks like he is having a happening life!