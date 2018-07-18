PICS: Katrina Kaif returns to the city post celebrating her birthday in London

Tiger Zinda Hai star, Katrina Kaif, recently completed Salman Khan's Da-bangg Tour in the US. Post which, the actress flew to London to celebrate her 35th birthday with family and close friends. She had a blast in London with her pals and now, she is back in the city.

Check out the latest pics of the British-born Indian beauty who slayed in all-black ensemble at the airport.

Prioritising comfort over fashion while travelling, the actress chose black joggers and a black sweatshirt. She completed her look with black sneakers and a pair of cool glares.

Time and again she has proved how she can easily maintain the hotness element even with zero makeup.

The actress was busy shooting for her upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero before she zoomed off to London. Her co-star in Zero, Shah Rukh Khan, unveiled her first look from the film on her birthday. Buzz is that Kat will play the role of an actress who is battling alcoholism in the film.

On the other hand, she will be sharing screen space with superstars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan. The film, which is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, is slated for a 2018 Diwali release.