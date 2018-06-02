PICS: Kiddos Taimur and Roohi were the cutest of all at Laksshya's birthday party

Believe it or not, the starkids are equal parts famous these days. Be it Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Taimur or Karan Johar’s munchkins Roohi and Yash, these little wonders do enjoy all the attention, thanks to their starkids status. On Friday, Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's celebrated his second birthday and all the starkids made it to his party.

But we must say, the cutest ones to be at this party were definitely Taimur, Yash, Roohi and of course the birthday boy. Taimur arrived at the party looking adorable in a blue dungaree. He looked freaking cute as he nicely rested in his nanny's arms. Check out the pictures below:

Last year at Laksshya Kapoor's first birthday party, Taimur and Laksshya had a lot of fun together. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan was present for Laksshya's first birthday party. But looks like due to her Veere Di Wedding promotions, momma Bebo gave it a miss this time.

Talking about Karan Johar, the director arrived at the birthday party with his kids Roohi and Yash. The director earlier shared a selfie with Yash which was cutely photobombed by Roohi. And not to miss, how papa Karan and Roohi twinned in pink.

Grandfather Jeetendra and aunt Ekta Kapoor were a part of this party too.

