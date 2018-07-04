Pics: Looks like Mumbai Rains just made Kartik Aaryan look HOTTER

Kartik Aaryan is one of the hottest property in B-town. With his last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety entering the 100 crore club, the 29-year-old actor is surely flooded with movie offers. The lad is surely the next big thing and he makes girls go weak in their knees. If that wasn’t enough, Kartik’s latest picture coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai is setting the temperature soaring.

We do know that these are not his shirtless pictures. But just look at him! Looks like even the Mumbai heavy rains, didn’t stop him from looking alluring. Wearing a white fitted boat neck tee with washed blue jeans and white sneakers, Kartik looks extremely stylish here.

What we liked the best about his look was his perfectly settled hair, beard, the red jacket and those glares.

Fashion score: 8.5/10.

Kartik will forever be our latest boy crush and we personally feel that the actor is turning into a guy every millennial girl would love to date. Looks looks and looks, Kartik has it all.